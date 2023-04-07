Winter was refusing to retire. It was still so cold outside that the Senior Life Master was sitting in his chair beside a roaring fire.
A young man handed him a large cappuccino, adding, “The Yankees’ opening day has been postponed because of snow.”
“That’s true,” replied the SLM, “but sunshine and warmth will be here soon. However, mention of baseball reminds me of a deal.”
The SLM handed the man a piece of paper.
This deal was played during the 1978 pennant playoff game between the Yankees and the Red Sox (continued the SLM). Rowan Atkins was partnering his fiancee, Charmaine Carpenter.
West led the spade king. After winning with the ace, Rowan saw that if he found West with the heart king, he was home. Alternatively, he could play East for the diamond queen.
Suddenly, Bucky Dent hit his three-run homer, giving the Yankees victory. Rowan cheered, and Charmaine glared.
Deciding that the diamonds gave the better chance, because West might have a singleton queen, Rowan played a diamond to dummy’s ace and took the diamond finesse. West won with the queen and cashed four spade tricks: down one.
“Oh, Rowan, you are pathetic,” wailed Charmaine. “You have two chances to make your contract. Cash both top diamonds. If the queen drops, fine. If not, take the heart finesse. Why don’t you concentrate on the bridge, rather than on that stupid baseball? Our engagement is at an end.”
