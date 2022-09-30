One thing you learn quickly about the Bridge Base Online robots is that their opening leads are not textbook (against no-trump, singletons, even in minors, are common), and their signals are nonexistent. So everyone is almost guessing what to do.
This is not recommended. It is much better to follow basic principles. In particular, if you make the first lead from a long suit, a low card guarantees at least one honor in that suit. Without an honor, lead top of trash.
To see why this is so important, look at today’s deal. How should East-West card to defeat four spades after West has led a low heart?
North’s three-diamond response was a fit-showing jump by a passed hand. It showed a maximum pass with, usually, four spades to at least one honor and a good five-card diamond suit.
East wins the first trick with the heart ace and will clearly shift to a club. Typically, when leading from a weak suit, you lead the highest if the top two are touching or the second-highest when they are not. So, the textbook switch here is to the club four. However, there is a risk that West won’t be able to read the card. It is much better to lead the club nine.
Then West must do his part, playing the eight when declarer covers with the king or queen. West should see that if he takes the second trick and returns a club, declarer will win with dummy’s 10.
South draws trumps and runs the diamond jack, but East wins with the king and leads another club to give the defenders four tricks: one heart, one diamond and two clubs.
