One thing you learn quickly about the Bridge Base Online robots is that their opening leads are not textbook (against no-trump, singletons, even in minors, are common), and their signals are nonexistent. So everyone is almost guessing what to do.

This is not recommended. It is much better to follow basic principles. In particular, if you make the first lead from a long suit, a low card guarantees at least one honor in that suit. Without an honor, lead top of trash.

