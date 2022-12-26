Cervantes, of Don Quixote fame, had the right idea when he summed up declarer-play at trick one thus: “Be slow of tongue and quick of eye.” When the dummy is spread, don’t play immediately. Keep your eyes jumping from card to card but don’t utter a sound until your plan of campaign is as solid as El Cid.
On today’s deal, the declarer thought he was in a laydown contract, but talking quickly and looking slowly cost him dearly.
North’s response of two no-trump was the Jacoby Forcing Raise. South’s rebid of four hearts showed a five-card suit headed by at least two of the top three honors. After two control-bids, North bid what he thought would be an easy grand slam.
When the dummy came down, South thought the same. He won trick one with his diamond ace and played a low spade. When West discarded, suddenly South gave an excellent impersonation of Lot’s wife.
Coming back to life, South saw another route to 13 tricks: four spades, five hearts, two minor-suit aces and two club ruffs in hand. He won with dummy’s spade queen, cashed the club ace, ruffed a club in hand, played a heart to dummy and ruffed the last club. He cashed the spade king-jack, but when he tried to return to dummy with a heart, East ruffed to defeat the contract.
If only South had started with a spade honor from hand at trick two, he would have been safe. Then West would have wondered how he might have found the lethal heart opening lead.
