bridge 12-27
Cervantes, of Don Quixote fame, had the right idea when he summed up declarer-play at trick one thus: “Be slow of tongue and quick of eye.” When the dummy is spread, don’t play immediately. Keep your eyes jumping from card to card but don’t utter a sound until your plan of campaign is as solid as El Cid.

On today’s deal, the declarer thought he was in a laydown contract, but talking quickly and looking slowly cost him dearly.

