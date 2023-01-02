Francis Bacon wrote, “Antiquities are history defaced, or some remnants of history which have casually escaped the shipwreck of time.”
Many declarers don’t escape the “shipwreck of time.” Contracts are like a race. The defenders are trying to establish enough tricks to defeat the contract before the declarer can cash sufficient winners to get home. Usually, though, if the declarer finds the right path, he will win the race. The art is in spotting the shortcut.
How should South plan the play in four spades after West leads the club queen?
North’s response of two no-trump was the Jacoby Forcing Raise. South’s rebid of four spades showed a minimum opening bid with no side-suit singleton or void.
The thoughtless declarer wins the first trick and immediately plays a trump. However, West wins and perseveres with another club. Now the contract dies, the defenders collecting a trick in each suit.
The careful declarer sees the third-round club loser and sets out immediately to eliminate it. He notices that he can discard a club from the dummy on his third heart. He also spots the shortage of hand entries. Carefully, he wins trick one with dummy’s club ace. Then he leads the heart king, the honor from the shorter side first.
When East plays a second club, South wins in hand and discards dummy’s club loser on his third heart. Only now is it safe to play a trump.
In essence, a simple deal, but the analysis must be done before playing a card from the dummy at trick one.
