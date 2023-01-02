bridge 1-3
Buy Now

Francis Bacon wrote, “Antiquities are history defaced, or some remnants of history which have casually escaped the shipwreck of time.”

Many declarers don’t escape the “shipwreck of time.” Contracts are like a race. The defenders are trying to establish enough tricks to defeat the contract before the declarer can cash sufficient winners to get home. Usually, though, if the declarer finds the right path, he will win the race. The art is in spotting the shortcut.

0
0
0
0
0