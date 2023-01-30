Here are my answers to the supplementary questions in my Christmas Competition.
3. What more successful opening leads did West have? West defeats four spades by starting with his low trump or either club.
4a. Look only at the West hand, ignoring the other three given hands. Partner opens one heart. What would be your bidding plan? You should respond two no-trump, the Jacoby Forcing Raise.
4b. Partner opens one no-trump (15-17). What would be your bidding plan? Respond two diamonds, a transfer to hearts, and if partner rebids two hearts (does not superaccept), settle for three no-trump. You are unlikely to have a good slam.
5a. Look only at the North hand. West opens one no-trump (15-17). What would you do? Bid two no-trump, showing at least 5-5 in the minors.
5b. East raises to three no-trump. What would you lead? The diamond three. Hope you can collect three diamonds and two aces.
6a. Look only at the East hand. Partner opens one heart. What would you respond? Three hearts, a game-invitational limit raise.
6b. North opens one spade. What would you do? Pass. You are not quite strong enough for a takeout double, especially as the opponents seem to own the spade suit.
7a. Look only at the South hand. What would you open as dealer? Two spades is the modern answer! Would the vulnerability make a difference? Probably not, though some might bid three spades at favorable. 7b will be in tomorrow’s column.
