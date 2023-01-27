Here are the answers to the first two questions in my Christmas Competition.
1. South is in four spades. West leads the diamond jack: queen, ace, four. East shifts to the spade three: jack, six. How should South continue?
This is easier to work out when looking at all 52 cards. Most players would win trick two in hand and go down.
Declarer must take the second trick with dummy’s spade ace, ruff a diamond (perhaps after discarding a heart on the diamond king), ruff a heart, take the heart pitch if still available and trump another diamond, which establishes dummy’s last diamond as a winner.
South plays a club to the board and discards his club loser on the last diamond. He loses only one diamond and two spades.
2. Propose an auction with West the dealer.
North would like better suit qualities for his Unusual Two No-Trump, showing at least 5-5 in the minors, but immediately telling partner about your hand distribution has obvious advantages.
Over two no-trump, East should bid four hearts, showing the values for a limit raise. (Three hearts is the equivalent of a single raise, and a three-club cue-bid shows at least game-forcing values in hearts. You overbid by one trick because you will play more accurately, knowing so much about the deal.)
Over three hearts, South will presumably settle for three spades, but North might well raise. His hand could be a lot less suitable. Over four hearts, South will feel pushed into four spades, and he buys a good dummy.
