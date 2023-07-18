Assuming no reneges or other misadventures, the result of an occasional contract is predetermined. It will either succeed or fail: all roads lead to the same Roman terminus. At the other end of the spectrum, there are deals on which the outcome goes backward and forward like a pendulum or a ping-pong ball.
Against four spades, West led the heart five: three, 10, jack. South played the spade two: nine, king, three. Declarer called for dummy’s spade four. When East discarded a low diamond, South put in the seven. West won with the jack, cashed the spade ace and led his last spade. South claimed 10 tricks: two spades, one heart, five diamonds and two clubs. How many times did the pendulum swing?
First, West could have guaranteed the demise of the contract by leading a minor. Then, East, looking at those strong diamonds in the dummy, should have won the opening trick with the heart ace and returned the heart 10. Now South would have gone down unless able to see all of the cards.
After winning the second trick with dummy’s spade king, South should have abandoned trumps. By playing three rounds of diamonds and discarding the heart nine, declarer keeps the contract under control. He will lose only three trump tricks.
After winning with the spade jack at trick three, West missed a difficult chance to defeat the contract. If he had guessed what had happened at trick one, he would have continued with the heart queen. Forced to ruff the third round of hearts, South could not have recovered. He would have run out of trumps.
So, the pendulum swung four times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.