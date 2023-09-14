9-15 bridge
Assuming no reneges or other misadventures, the result of an occasional contract is predetermined. Either it stands absolutely no chance, or it is laydown: completely idiot-declarer-proof! At the other end of the spectrum, there are deals on which the outcome swings back and forth like a pendulum.

Against four spades, West led the heart five: three, 10, jack. South played the spade two: nine, king, three. Declarer called for dummy’s spade four. When East discarded a low diamond, South put in the seven. West won with the jack, cashed the spade ace and led his last spade. Now South had 10 tricks: two spades, one heart, five diamonds and two clubs. How many times did the pendulum swing?

