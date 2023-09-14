Assuming no reneges or other misadventures, the result of an occasional contract is predetermined. Either it stands absolutely no chance, or it is laydown: completely idiot-declarer-proof! At the other end of the spectrum, there are deals on which the outcome swings back and forth like a pendulum.
Against four spades, West led the heart five: three, 10, jack. South played the spade two: nine, king, three. Declarer called for dummy’s spade four. When East discarded a low diamond, South put in the seven. West won with the jack, cashed the spade ace and led his last spade. Now South had 10 tricks: two spades, one heart, five diamonds and two clubs. How many times did the pendulum swing?
First, any minor-suit opening lead from West would have put his side in control.
Second, looking at those strong diamonds in the dummy, East should win trick one with the heart ace and return the heart 10. Now South must play the trump suit to avoid losing three tricks there.
After taking the second trick with dummy’s spade king, South should abandon trumps. By playing three rounds of diamonds and discarding the heart nine, declarer keeps the contract under control. He will lose only three trump tricks.
After winning with the spade jack at trick three, West missed a difficult chance to defeat the contract. If he had guessed what had happened at trick one, he would have led the heart queen, pinning South’s nine. Declarer is forced to ruff the third round of hearts and cannot recover. He runs out of trumps.
So, the pendulum swung four times.
