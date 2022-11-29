One of the best-selling bridge books was “25 Conventions You Should Know” by Barbara Seagram and Marc Smith (Master Point Press). Now they have revised their work, with some help from David Bird.
There are three sections: Learn These First, More Complicated and Sophisticated Stuff. Each chapter ends with a summary and a quiz.
There are no full deals in the book. In this one, what should South rebid after the given start to the auction?
North has reversed because if South wishes to give preference to clubs, partner’s first-bid suit, he must do so at the three-level. North has shown 17-20 points with longer clubs than hearts.
The authors say that South has no easy way to uncover three-card spade support in partner’s hand. They state that a rebid of two spades or two no-trump or three clubs would be nonforcing. This is not mainstream. However, if you do not wish to get sophisticated, treat a reverse as a game-force. (In the tournament world, responder’s rebid of fourth suit or two no-trump, whichever is the cheaper, warns of a bad hand. Responder’s rebid of his own suit shows at least five cards there and is forcing for one round.)
After West leads the diamond eight against three no-trump, what should South do?
Declarer has eight top tricks: one spade, two hearts, four diamonds and one club. He can go for No. 9 in clubs or hearts. In general, play on a suit missing an ace or king before one missing a queen. So, win the first trick with dummy’s diamond king and play a club toward the queen — success!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.