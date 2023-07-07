Charles Dickens wrote the character of the Artful Dodger into “Oliver Twist” before bridge was invented. However, one of the skills of a top player is recognizing when to pick his opponents’ pockets clean.
How should the play proceed in today’s deal after West leads the club eight against six spades?
North’s four-diamond response was a splinter bid (recommended), showing at least four-card spade support, at most seven losers and a singleton (or void) in diamonds. Following two control bids, South bid what he thought — hoped — he could make.
As the only danger is a 3-0 trump split, at trick two, South should call for dummy’s spade four, and when East follows with the three, he should play his two. This safety play guarantees only one loser in the suit. When the four wins, the declarer has tied a world record. However, if West could have taken the trick, there would be only one spade still out, and declarer would be able to scoop that up with his spade ace after winning the third trick.
Now go back to trick one. Suppose under dummy’s club king East smoothly drops the queen. What will declarer make of that? Even to the janitor in the basement, it will look like a singleton, and the trump safety play loses some of its appeal. If declarer ducks a trump, West may win with a singleton honor and give his partner a club ruff. Probably, South will continue with a spade to the ace. He will immediately realize that he has had his pockets picked, now with two unavoidable trump losers.
