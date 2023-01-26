Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.