There are certain suit combinations that are deceptively difficult. Take, for example, holding A-Q-x in your hand opposite three low cards in the dummy. How would you try to win two tricks in the suit, given no communication problems?
You would probably take the finesse, but there is another modus operandi, if I may use the expression, that, in the right circumstances, slightly improves your chances.
After spades had been agreed, South hoped to hear North control-bid the diamond ace and club king (or singleton). When he got the first but not the second, he was forced to settle for six spades.
South ruffed the heart lead, played a trump to dummy and finessed the club queen. However, when West won with the king, South had to concede down one.
That was an uninspiring performance. After ruffing the opening heart lead and playing a trump to dummy, declarer should ruff another heart, return to dummy with a diamond to the ace and ruff the third heart high. South cashes the diamond royals and then makes the key play: He cashes the club ace.
When the king does not appear, declarer crosses to dummy with a trump and plays a club to his queen. If East has the king — so that the finesse was working all along — the queen will win the trick. But if the queen loses to the king, there is one possibility left: West started with a doubleton king. If so, he must return a red-suit card, conceding a ruff-and-sluff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.