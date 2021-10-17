Jane Austen wrote, “We none of us expect to be in smooth water all our days.”
Too true, but occasionally at the bridge table, the defenders tack perfectly and defeat the contract. How did East-West do that in today’s deal?
In the auction, West’s delayed one no-trump showed at least 5-5 in hearts and diamonds, the two unbid suits. East jumped to game because he knew about the double fit, which always generates more tricks than the combined point-count would suggest. South then bid what he hoped he could make or what would prove to be a cheap sacrifice if not.
West led the club ace, which everyone knew was a singleton. East signaled with the two, a suit-preference signal for diamonds. So, West shifted to a low diamond. South saved a trick by playing dummy’s 10, but East won with his ace and returned the club 10, a suit-preference signal for hearts. After ruffing, West trustingly shifted to a low heart. East took that trick and delivered a second club ruff for down two and a near top in an online duplicate.
At another table, North-South benefited from the weak no-trump, showing 12-14 points. North opened one no-trump, and South responded four hearts, a transfer to spades. This silenced West.
East started with the diamond ace, denying the king since East was a robot. When West discouraged, East shifted to a club. Now, though, West lost his nerve. He cashed the heart ace, and North took the rest of the tricks. If West had led a low heart at trick three, East would have won and could have given partner a lethal club ruff.
