Evelyn Waugh, a late English author, made one of the strangest remarks ever: “All this fuss about sleeping together. For physical pleasure I’d sooner go to my dentist any day.”
Waugh and his son Auberon were keen social bridge players. Would they have drilled their opponents with a Dentist’s Coup in today’s deal?
South wasn’t sure what to rebid over two diamonds, which showed that North had some 18-20 points. South might have cue-bid three clubs, but his decision to support diamonds had a numbing effect on West.
After taking two club tricks, West, expecting his partner to have at most one diamond, switched to that suit. South won with his queen and continued with the ace and another heart to West’s king. West tried to give his partner a diamond ruff — but to no avail.
“Sorry, partner,” said East. “Knowing that I don’t have a singleton diamond, I should drop the club 10 at trick one. Then you will think I have a doubleton and continue with two more rounds of clubs. Declarer will ruff high, play a diamond to the queen and lead a low heart toward dummy’s 10. But now you win with the king and lead a fourth club. Dummy ruffs but I discard my last diamond. Declarer is stranded in the dummy.”
“That’s possible,” commented South. “However, I think I can do better. After ruffing the third club high in the dummy, I execute a Dentist’s Coup. I can cash the diamond ace before playing a diamond to my queen. Then you can’t strand me in the dummy.”
