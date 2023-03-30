bridge 3-31
The average often passes unnoticed; it is the abnormal that is highly visible. For example, it is hard to overlook a basketball player. But short people can attract attention too. As Max Kauffmann said, “He’s very superstitious — he thinks it’s unlucky to walk under a black cat.”

There are bridge deals where staying low works well. Given that big hint, how would you plan the play on this deal in both six and seven hearts after West leads a trump?

