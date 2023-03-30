The average often passes unnoticed; it is the abnormal that is highly visible. For example, it is hard to overlook a basketball player. But short people can attract attention too. As Max Kauffmann said, “He’s very superstitious — he thinks it’s unlucky to walk under a black cat.”
There are bridge deals where staying low works well. Given that big hint, how would you plan the play on this deal in both six and seven hearts after West leads a trump?
Even though it is a great contract, it isn’t easy to reach six hearts. In this auction, South overbid. He opened with a strong, artificial two clubs and then followed with a jump rebid to show a solid suit. Understandably, that was enough to persuade North to shoot slamward.
There is no problem in seven hearts — except that you cannot make the contract with this layout. Needing to find the spades 3-3, you draw trumps, play a spade to dummy’s king, cash the spade ace and ruff a spade. When West discards, you cannot do better than play a club to dummy’s king and try the diamond finesse. Still no luck: down two.
In six hearts, though, you need only a 4-2 spade break. After drawing trumps, you should duck the first round of spades.
Suppose East switches to a diamond (his best defense). Win with the ace, play a spade to dummy’s king, cash the ace (discarding a club), ruff a spade, return to dummy with a club to the king and jettison your last loser, the diamond queen, on the established spade six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.