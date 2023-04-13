If you are playing in a suit contract and hold a side suit that needs establishing, it is often right to attack that suit immediately.
With that unsubtle hint, test yourself on today’s deal. Cover the East-West hands and decide upon your line of play in four spades, West having led the diamond king.
East wanted to bid over four spades, but the vulnerability was unfavorable. He decided that caution was the better part of bravery.
At the table, the declarer thought it would be an easy contract. He won with the diamond ace, discarded dummy’s diamond loser on the heart ace and led a club.
West played low, judging that South would have played the suit differently if holding the club ace. East won with the ace and forced dummy to ruff a diamond. Declarer played a second club, but West won and led another heart, dummy having to ruff again. Now South, with the spades breaking 3-1, couldn’t draw trumps ending in the dummy to run the club suit. He had to go down.
Declarer should have accepted a diamond loser along with two club losers, which he could afford. After winning the first trick and losing a club immediately, declarer concedes a diamond trick, ruffs the diamond continuation in hand and concedes another club. Notice the difference. If the defenders play a fourth round of diamonds, declarer ruffs in hand. If they switch to a heart, declarer wins in hand with the ace. Either way, he can draw trumps ending in the dummy and run the club suit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.