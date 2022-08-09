There are some statements that are contradictory. For example, "Birds of a feather flock together" and "Opposites attract." Also, "Any publicity is good publicity" and "Having the critics praise you is like having the hangman say you've got a pretty neck." There's a cliche for every flavor.
The same thing applies to certain bridge deals. You are trying to guess the location of, say, a queen, but the evidence is contradictory. Looking at it one way, you think -- or hope -- that East has the queen. Looking at it another way, you think West has her. How do you reconcile the difference? Sometimes, you don't -- you just guess -- but usually there is an indicator available.
Today's deal fits this picture like a glove -- even though pictures rarely wear gloves.
After you (South) opened with a weak two, North boosted you into six hearts via Blackwood.
West leads a fourth-highest club three: four, king, six. Back comes the diamond 10 from East. What do you make of that?
When the dummy came down, you were thinking that you would be taking a trump finesse through East. But if East had queen-third of hearts, why didn't he lead the club ace at trick two? He knew he could force the dummy to ruff.
Assuming East isn't a beginner, there must be a reason behind his apparent carelessness. He must know that if his partner has the heart queen, it is doubleton. He has given you a losing option; don't fall for it. After winning trick two, cash the heart king and ace, confident that West will drop the queen.
