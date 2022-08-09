bridge 8-11
There are some statements that are contradictory. For example, "Birds of a feather flock together" and "Opposites attract." Also, "Any publicity is good publicity" and "Having the critics praise you is like having the hangman say you've got a pretty neck." There's a cliche for every flavor.

The same thing applies to certain bridge deals. You are trying to guess the location of, say, a queen, but the evidence is contradictory. Looking at it one way, you think -- or hope -- that East has the queen. Looking at it another way, you think West has her. How do you reconcile the difference? Sometimes, you don't -- you just guess -- but usually there is an indicator available.

