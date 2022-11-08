Voltaire, in “Zadig,” suggested that “the opportunity for doing mischief is found a hundred times a day, and for doing good once in a year.” Well, at the bridge table, it would be disappointing if we could make a good play only once a year. However, when opportunity knocks, it would be even more disappointing not to know how to open the door.
South’s response of three no-trump showed a balanced hand with 13-15 points and denied a four-card major.
After West led his fourth-highest heart, how did South proceed?
Declarer saw that if the diamond finesse were working, he was in clover. But in case East had the diamond king, South started by applying the Rule of Seven. He had five hearts between his hand and the dummy. Deducting five from seven told South to hold up his heart ace for two rounds.
After winning the third heart trick, South took the diamond finesse. It lost, and East defended well by returning a low club.
Now South’s nerve failed him. Seeing several undertricks in his future, South played the club six. West gratefully scooped up the trick with his queen, cashed two heart tricks and led another club to his partner’s ace: down three.
South should have realized that he had to try to keep West off the lead. He should have risen with the club king. True, if West had the ace without the queen, this would have cost several extra undertricks. However, that would have been a small price to pay for the opportunity of making his vulnerable game contract.
