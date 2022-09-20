bridge 9-21
Buy Now

One of my favorite Britcoms was “The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin.” The title character worked for Sunshine Desserts under C.J., who was always saying, “I didn’t get where I am today by ...” doing something.

Let’s see how Reggie and C.J. defended on today’s deal. Against three diamonds, C.J. (West) led the spade king. What happened after that?

0
0
0
0
0