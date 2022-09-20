One of my favorite Britcoms was “The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin.” The title character worked for Sunshine Desserts under C.J., who was always saying, “I didn’t get where I am today by ...” doing something.
Let’s see how Reggie and C.J. defended on today’s deal. Against three diamonds, C.J. (West) led the spade king. What happened after that?
North made a limit raise. (If you prefer inverted minor-suit raises, do not change.) Reggie (East) thought about making a takeout double, but he knew that his side was outgunned. (Three spades should go down one, losing two diamonds and three clubs.)
Under the spade king, Reggie followed suit with his three. Now time stood still while C.J. decided what to do next.
Eventually, he said out loud, “I didn’t get where I am today by not recognizing a discouraging signal when I see one.” He shifted to the heart nine (top of trifle). Reggie won with his heart jack, returned a low spade to give C.J. the lead again, and a second heart through the king gave Reggie and C.J. the first five tricks.
Kibitzing behind C.J. was Joan, Reggie’s secretary. She said, “I was initially surprised when C.J. did not continue spades. I thought the spade three was a count card, and I would have hoped Reggie had three spades.”
“No,” C.J. interrupted, “Attitude takes priority over count unless the dummy’s holding makes the attitude known.”
“I see that now,” said Joan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.