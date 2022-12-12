Bridge is full of opportunities for plays that mislead an opponent. Some of these are bare-faced swindles, but others give the opponent a losing option that doesn’t exist without the false-card. On our first board of the second session in Turkey, my partner, Jim Krekorian, didn’t miss the chance for a mandatory false-card.
After an auction that felt as if it had stopped prematurely, I led the club king. Declarer won with the ace and played a heart to dummy’s jack. Krekorian was ready: He dropped the nine.
Note that if he had played the five, declarer was bound to have continued with the ace, killing my king. She would have drawn trumps, played on diamonds and won at least nine tricks: one spade, five hearts, two diamonds and one club.
When the nine appeared, South was presented with a losing option. She played a low diamond to her queen; then she led the heart queen. She was hoping to pin the 10 in East’s hand. Also, she was allowing for the possibility that East’s nine was a singleton.
Here, though, the play cost South dearly. When the heart ace didn’t drop the 10, South went back to diamonds. Krekorian ducked his ace until the third round, cashed the heart 10 and returned a club. Declarer ruffed and tried a spade to the queen, but East won with the ace and played another club. Now South had only eight tricks: one spade, four hearts, two diamonds and one club.
Keep an eye open for false-carding opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.