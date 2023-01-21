bridge 1-23
If you are forced to fight someone, it is usually advantageous to strike the first blow. However, it may be even more important to know where to strike that first blow. The icing on the cake is to know why you are striking there.

Today’s deal was reported by Lucien Claden in the French newspaper Nice-Matin. When North raised to three no-trump over West’s double, evidently he had a long, solid club suit and was hoping to steal a game. With a strong hand, he would have redoubled.

