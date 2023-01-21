If you are forced to fight someone, it is usually advantageous to strike the first blow. However, it may be even more important to know where to strike that first blow. The icing on the cake is to know why you are striking there.
Today’s deal was reported by Lucien Claden in the French newspaper Nice-Matin. When North raised to three no-trump over West’s double, evidently he had a long, solid club suit and was hoping to steal a game. With a strong hand, he would have redoubled.
West should lead a top spade. On seeing the dummy, it is obvious to switch to a low diamond. East wins with the ace and returns the diamond 10. After South covers with the queen, the defense takes the first five tricks, two spades and three diamonds, for down one. However, if West is feeling particularly avaricious and potentially suicidal, he returns a low diamond at trick four. When partner wins with the eight and has another spade to play, the contract goes down three.
One cool customer — or cucumber, according to choice — made an incredible opening lead: He selected the spade jack. Now, of course, declarer could have put up dummy’s queen, run the club suit and finished with nine or 10 tricks. Not unnaturally, however, he played low from the dummy. To make matters worse, after West had cashed five spade tricks and led a low diamond to East’s ace, South didn’t cover the diamond 10 return. So a third diamond play allowed the defenders to cash five tricks in that suit too. Down six: 600 points to East-West!
