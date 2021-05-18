Mark Twain said, “Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please.”
The declarer can usually get some facts from the first trick, in particular the opening lead. He should always ask himself what the leader has in that suit.
In today’s deal, South is in four spades after the given auction. (Yes, three no-trump is safer.) What should he do after West leads the club three, and East wins with the ace and returns the club nine?
South did not like his diamond void, but he couldn’t bid less than four spades. East wanted to mention his excellent club suit a second time, but he decided four clubs was too adventurous. If he had climbed that high, South would probably have still bid four spades, but four clubs doubled could have cost 1,100.
South starts with 10 top tricks: six spades, three hearts and the club king. However, he has to take care of that last winner. Given East’s overcall, West’s club-two lead must be a singleton. (He would have led high from a doubleton.) So, if declarer puts up the club king at trick two, West will ruff it, and the contract will go down one. Instead, South must play a low club from his hand at trick two. East will probably lead a third club. Declarer plays low again, allowing West to ruff higher than the dummy. Then, though, South wins West’s return, draws all of the trumps and takes those 10 winners, the club king still sitting snug and warm in his hand.
Read every lead, whether you are the declarer or a defender.
