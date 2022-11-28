bridge 11-29
A few of my students say that they find no-trump contracts harder to play than suit contracts. I tell them that they are wrong, pointing out that my library contains only three books about no-trump, one of which is in French, and more than 1,000 about suit contracts.

Now I have a fourth no-trump book because the French one, “Step by Step, Playing No-trump Contracts” by Robert Berthe and Norbert Lebely, has been translated into English.

