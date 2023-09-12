bridge 8-13
=The Ides of September are come. I have just found out that every month has Ides. It is the 15th in March, May, July and October, and the 13th in the other months.

Caesar, while taking his bath before that evening's party, was reading an edition of New Zealand Bridge. He came across this amusing story: North opened one heart. South immediately asked for aces and then bid seven no-trump. As he tabled his dummy, North said, "I'm sorry, partner. I think I've underbid my hand." Thumbs up!

