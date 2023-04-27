Back in 1981, a Californian golfer, David Heagy, hit a shot into a drainage pipe only just wider than his ball. Even though it wasn’t a straight shot, he was still a trifle unlucky. However, why didn’t he have to take a drop and a one-stroke penalty?
Many bridge players think they are unlucky. More often, though, it is poor play. What do you think about South’s performance in five clubs on today’s deal?
Perhaps North should have taken the auction more slowly, starting with a two-diamond cue-bid. Three no-trump by North (or by South on a non-spade lead) is laydown.
Declarer won West’s diamond lead with his king, cashed the club ace, played a diamond to dummy’s ace and led a heart. After East played low, South finessed his nine. However, West won with the 10 and switched to a spade: down two.
“I made the percentage play in hearts,” said South. “I win whenever East has the K-10 or Q-10 and lose only when East has the K-Q.”
Do you agree? Of course not! From the bidding, it is clear that East has the spade ace. To avoid three losers, the hearts must break 3-3 (to establish a discard for a spade loser), and West must be kept off the lead. Given that lay of the land, the percentage table must be ignored. South must lead a heart to his jack. When it wins, two more rounds of hearts bring home the contract.
Why didn’t Heagy have to take a drop and a one-stroke penalty? Because as he arrived at the pipe, the ball popped out, followed closely by a toad!
