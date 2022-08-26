Terry Mattingly

Mattingly_Terry_2006 (SHNS photo)

With its sobering lyrics and a droning country-blues riff, “Holy Ghost Power” by The Hillbilly Thomists is a song with zero chance at Christian radio success.

The jilted protagonist has been “living off of grits, whiskey and Moon Pies.” His man cave offers no refuge: “A hundred channels of nothing on the TV at 10. It’s like Diet Coke and original sin. ... Now it’s a zombie town, there’s a lot of undead. They wander around looking underfed.”

0
0
0
0
0