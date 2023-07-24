Very close penalty doubles are crazy at Chicago or international match points. Even at matchpoints, they are iffy because declarer will usually play the cards one trick better than if he isn’t doubled and warned about the choppy waters ahead.
Today’s deal from an online duplicate is a good example — though it is true that a good declarer would make this contract doubled or undoubled. How should South play in six spades after West leads a diamond?
The auction was partly conventional. Two clubs was strong and artificial; two diamonds was weak and artificial — this hand was a maximum. East doubled to request a diamond lead. After spades were agreed, South used Roman Key Card Blackwood. North’s response showed two key cards (either one ace and the trump king or two aces) but denied the trump queen. West, thinking he had two trump tricks, greedily doubled.
Declarer won the diamond lead with dummy’s ace. Then, embarking on a plan to reduce his trump length, he ruffed a diamond at trick two (a crucial play). A spade to the king confirmed the bad news, but South continued with his plan, ruffing another diamond. South cashed the heart ace-king and ruffed the heart queen in the dummy. A third diamond ruff followed. South cashed the club ace-king, reducing West to three trumps, and then led his last club. West had to ruff and lead away from the spade Q-10 into South’s A-J.
No doubt South smiled at his computer monitor and quietly thanked West. North typed “wpp.”
