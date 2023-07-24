bridge 7-25
Buy Now

Very close penalty doubles are crazy at Chicago or international match points. Even at matchpoints, they are iffy because declarer will usually play the cards one trick better than if he isn’t doubled and warned about the choppy waters ahead.

Today’s deal from an online duplicate is a good example — though it is true that a good declarer would make this contract doubled or undoubled. How should South play in six spades after West leads a diamond?

0
0
0
0
0