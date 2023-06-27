bridge 6-28
Shakespeare wrote, “All the world’s a stage, / And all the men and woman merely players: / They have their exits and their entrances.” In bridge, we are the players, and we must watch the entrances and exits of both sides very carefully.

In today’s deal, South’s overcall isn’t recommended. North, who must have been tempted to contract for a game, presumably knew his partner’s style and trusted the opponents’ vulnerable bids.

