Shakespeare wrote, “All the world’s a stage, / And all the men and woman merely players: / They have their exits and their entrances.” In bridge, we are the players, and we must watch the entrances and exits of both sides very carefully.
In today’s deal, South’s overcall isn’t recommended. North, who must have been tempted to contract for a game, presumably knew his partner’s style and trusted the opponents’ vulnerable bids.
Against three spades, West led his fourth-highest heart. Declarer put in dummy’s nine and, when it won, ran the spade 10. Upon winning with the ace, West switched to a low club, but declarer won with dummy’s ace, overtook the spade eight with his nine, drew East’s last trump and played a heart to dummy’s queen. He had nine tricks: five spades, three hearts and one club.
Does anything strike you?
Right — that South hand is very short of entries. If only West had ducked his spade ace at trick two, South wouldn’t have been able to reach his hand in time to finesse the heart queen. Note also that it doesn’t help South to overtake dummy’s spade 10 with his jack. Again, West ducks. South continues with the heart 10, covered by the jack and queen, but West wins the next spade trick and leads the heart king, East ruffing away dummy’s ace.
When dummy is weak, the defenders usually can keep declarer in his hand. In contrast, though, when declarer is weak, the defenders find it much more difficult to keep declarer in the dummy. It’s the power of the closed hand.
