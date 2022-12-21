bridge 12-22
Buy Now

Vauvenargues, a French moralist, stated that great thoughts come from the heart. Presumably he felt that thoughts and emotions are interconnected. However, at the bridge table we should try to stop our emotions from clouding our thoughts, our judgment.

In today’s deal, South spotted the critical snippet of information that provided the key to success. Against the contract of three no-trump, West led the heart five. What was South’s plan?

0
0
0
0
0