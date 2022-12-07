bridge 12-8
Buy Now

Jean de la Bruyere wrote, “Even the best-intentioned of great men need a few scoundrels around them.” In today’s deal, the declarer had many great men — honors — but he fell to defeat because he didn’t make the best use of his scoundrels — the spot cards.

South picked up a gorgeous hand. North telephoned me to ask for advice, knowing I am the world’s No. 1 authority on Yarboroughs.

0
0
0
0
0