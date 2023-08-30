In nature, several creatures have spots on their coats. Name a few!
Probably the cheetah and the leopard came immediately to mind. Did you think of a giraffe, though? I didn’t.
At the bridge table, paying careful attention to valuable spot cards can make the difference between success and failure.
In today’s deal, how should South play in four spades after West leads the club queen?
West might have considered sacrificing in five diamonds, but the vulnerability was unfavorable.
South saw four potential losers: one heart, two diamonds and one club. He had only nine top tricks: seven spades and two clubs. He had to eliminate that club loser, and the only way to do that was to establish a heart trick and discard a club from hand.
However, that required being careful with communications. The defenders were already halfway to collecting a club winner.
Declarer played spotlessly! He won the first trick in his hand and led the heart 10. West correctly ducked, letting his partner take the trick. East shifted to a diamond, West collecting two tricks there before returning the club 10.
South won on the board, ruffed a heart with a spade honor, overtook the spade five with dummy’s nine, trumped another heart with a high trump, led the spade eight to dummy’s 10 and ruffed a third heart high, bringing down West’s ace. Finally, declarer played his spade deuce to dummy’s three and pitched his remaining club on the heart queen.
It was a purrfect line of play.
