bridge 4-20
In yesterday’s deal, declarer lost two trump tricks even though the defenders began with only the queen, nine, three and two between them. In today’s deal, does it look as though West’s heart six will have a part to play? Of course not.

East’s three-diamond weak jump overcall is hardly textbook, especially with two aces, but it did take up valuable bidding space. South guessed well not to pass over three no-trump, which wouldn’t have been a success after a low diamond lead from East.

