In yesterday’s deal, declarer lost two trump tricks even though the defenders began with only the queen, nine, three and two between them. In today’s deal, does it look as though West’s heart six will have a part to play? Of course not.
East’s three-diamond weak jump overcall is hardly textbook, especially with two aces, but it did take up valuable bidding space. South guessed well not to pass over three no-trump, which wouldn’t have been a success after a low diamond lead from East.
West led the diamond 10: queen, ace, two. East returned the diamond four, a suit-preference signal for a club return in case West was ruffing.
Looking at all four hands, you would discard a spade now and guess the clubs in a moment. However, when seeing only 26 cards, it is harder to anticipate the danger.
South discarded a club at trick two. He continued with a spade to his king, cashed the spade ace and ruffed a spade in the dummy. East pitched the club 10. Declarer ruffed dummy’s diamond three with his heart ace and ruffed his last spade in the dummy. Now came a club to East’s ace.
East, of course, led another diamond. South ruffed with the 10, but West correctly discarded. South tried a sneaky heart seven, but West was wide awake. He won with the king and led his last spade, which East ruffed with the heart five, forcing South to overruff with the eight. Now, though, the declarer was left with the 9-2 of hearts, and West had the 6-4. The heart six had been promoted as the fourth defensive trick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.