Eric Hoffer, who thought his best book was “The Ordeal of Change,” wrote, “The hardest arithmetic to master is that which enables us to count our blessings.”
At the bridge table, if you are playing for money and master the counting of suit lengths and high-card points, at the end of the session, you will be counting your winnings.
In today’s deal from a matchpointed duplicate, how should South plan the play in five spades after the defenders begin with two rounds of hearts?
North’s negative double showed four spades. Playing for money, North would have doubled five hearts and collected 300 points. However, worried that most pairs would buy it in four spades, North pushed on to five spades.
Clearly, South had to avoid a club loser, and he knew to leave the key suit as late as possible. He ruffed the second heart, drew one round of trumps and played a diamond to the king. East took that trick and played another trump. Declarer won on the board, cashed the diamond jack, crossed to the spade queen and played off the diamond queen and 10, pitching clubs from the dummy.
It was time to work out the club position. What had South learned?
East was known to have started with three spades and five diamonds. The bidding also strongly suggested that East had four hearts. If so, his hand distribution was 3=4=5=1.
Singularity rules. Declarer cashed his club king and ran the club jack, chosen to encourage an unwise cover. Well counted.
