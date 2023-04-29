The Italian Blue Team won 16 world championships from 1957 to 1975. The team had three superstars in Giorgio Belladonna, Pietro Forquet and Benito Garozzo.
Belladonna, who died in 1995, played on every team. The last surviving member, Garozzo, is scheduled to have his 96th birthday on Sept. 5. He won 13 of those 16 gold medals. Forquet, who died on Jan. 27 at the age of 97, played on 15 of those teams.
Many women considered Forquet the most handsome bridge player ever. He was much less flamboyant than Belladonna or Garozzo, but he almost never made a mistake. He wrote “Bridge With The Blue Team,” which features many great plays by the team.
Here is one example. How did Forquet play in six spades after West led the heart three?
North’s opening bid showed 17 points or more. One spade indicated an ace and a king or three kings. After three natural bids, there were three control-bids and a four no-trump that was not asking.
When the dummy came down, Forquet saw that six hearts was theoretically preferable, but West’s lead was surely a singleton, so that slam was doomed.
Forquet won with his ace and returned his second heart, West discarding a diamond. Declarer ruffed a heart with the spade 10, and West pitched a club. South cashed the spade queen, played a spade to the king and ruffed another heart with his last trump. West had no riposte. Only a diamond lead would have been lethal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.