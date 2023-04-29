bridge 5-1
The Italian Blue Team won 16 world championships from 1957 to 1975. The team had three superstars in Giorgio Belladonna, Pietro Forquet and Benito Garozzo.

Belladonna, who died in 1995, played on every team. The last surviving member, Garozzo, is scheduled to have his 96th birthday on Sept. 5. He won 13 of those 16 gold medals. Forquet, who died on Jan. 27 at the age of 97, played on 15 of those teams.

