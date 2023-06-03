Helena Bonham Carter, an English actress, said, "I do think imperfection's underrated."
At the bridge table, two cards are badly underrated: the twos (or deuces, if you prefer) and the 10s. The former because there is no card lower than a two, so if being used as a signal (discouraging, or an odd number, or suit-preference for the lowest-ranking of the relevant suits), it cannot be misconstrued -- as long as the defenders are on the same page. The 10s because they give finessing possibilities. For example, an entryless dummy has the A-4-3-2, and declarer has K-Q-10-5. To maximize the chance of four tricks, declarer cashes his king before crossing to the ace. If lefty discards, there is a marked finesse of the 10 to deliver four tricks.
