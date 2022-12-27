It is interesting how often one can read some poetry and assume the author is teaching his grandchildren, in a subtle way, the secrets of bridge. For example, take Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. In his "Psalm of Life," he wrote, "Let us, then, be up and doing, / With a heart for any fate; / Still achieving, still pursuing, / Learn to labor and to wait."
When playing in a suit contract, the natural inclination is to draw trumps as quickly as possible, lest an opponent score a cheap trick with a low trump. However, on many deals it is important to wait, to delay drawing trumps until the due moment.
South's two-heart cue-bid was game-forcing and asking for more information. North, with no heart stopper or five-card suit, gave uncomfortable preference to spades.
West led a heart, East playing three rounds of the suit. South ruffed and drew all of the trumps, turning it into a no-trump deal. Now South had to hope he could establish a third club trick without letting East on play. However, as you can see, it was impossible. Then, when East got in with the club queen, he had two heart winners to cash: down two.
When you are in danger of running out of trumps, usually it is best to keep one in the dummy and establish your side suit first. Declarer, after ruffing at trick three, should have played three rounds of clubs immediately. East wins and plays a fourth heart, but declarer lets it run to dummy, overruffing West if necessary. Trumps are drawn and the long club trick cashed in peace.
