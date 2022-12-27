12-28 bridge
It is interesting how often one can read some poetry and assume the author is teaching his grandchildren, in a subtle way, the secrets of bridge. For example, take Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. In his "Psalm of Life," he wrote, "Let us, then, be up and doing, / With a heart for any fate; / Still achieving, still pursuing, / Learn to labor and to wait."

When playing in a suit contract, the natural inclination is to draw trumps as quickly as possible, lest an opponent score a cheap trick with a low trump. However, on many deals it is important to wait, to delay drawing trumps until the due moment.

