Eleanor Roosevelt said, “One thing life has taught me: If you are interested, you never have to look for new interests. They come to you. When you are genuinely interested in one thing, it will always lead to something else.”
At the bridge table, always ask yourself what the opening lead tells. The answer may help you to make or break the contract.
In today’s deal, how would you play in four spades after West leads the club 10?
North, with that low doubleton, was right to retreat to four spades. Note that a heart start would have defeated three no-trump.
What do you make of West’s lead? Since the club nine is in the dummy, West must have led a singleton or from a doubleton. Concern yourself with the singular option.
Many players would immediately run the spade queen, but East would win with the king and give his partner a club ruff. West would exit with a spade or a diamond and await two heart tricks to defeat the contract.
Unlucky? Yes, a little. However, why not see if you can do better? When West gets his ruff, you want him to have to help you.
Immediately play the diamond ace, king and a ruff in hand. Then lead the spade queen to tempt a cover, but win with the ace and return a spade. If West wins the trick, he cannot hurt you. Here, though, East takes the trick and gives West his ruff. What happens then? West is endplayed. Whether he shifts to a heart or plays a diamond (conceding a ruff-and-sluff), you lose only one heart trick.
