The optimist looks at a ring doughnut and sees only the doughnut. The pessimist looks at the same doughnut and sees only the hole. The realist knows that whatever the shape, the doughnut still tastes good. How does each of those players approach bridge?
In today’s deal, how should South plan the play in six clubs?
The contract is against the odds, but neither player did anything dreadful in the auction. Having the spade jack or 10 would improve the slam’s chances, but who can make bids based on the possession or absence of a key jack or 10?
There are different ways to play the contract, but the best line is to start with the club ace-king before turning to spades. If the clubs are 3-2 and the spades 3-3, dummy’s heart loser will disappear on the 13th spade. Declarer is also home if the club queen drops doubleton and the defender with three trumps has at least three spades.
However, when South leads a trump off the dummy at trick two, East plays the queen. The optimist thinks this might be from queen-doubleton. The realist knows this is highly unlikely because no one defends like that. The pessimist, thinking the 4-1 trump break is fatal, throws in the towel.
The realist plays on. Knowing that he cannot afford another round of trumps, he wins with the club ace and immediately cashes his spades, banking on a 3-3 split. West ruffs the last spade as dummy’s low heart goes away. Back comes a trump, but South wins, ruffs his heart loser in the dummy, returns to hand with a diamond, draws the last trump and claims — really!
