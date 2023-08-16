As regular readers will know, my wife and I employ the weak no-trump, showing 12-14 points. Yes, it comes a cropper occasionally — we went down 1400 back in June — but the good boards outweigh the bad.
The pleasing result on this board was unusual and dependent on the vulnerability.
At six of the 16 tables, North opened two diamonds, and East overcalled two no-trump. Then, when South nudged to three diamonds, he bought the contract, going down one or two. When South passed over two no-trump, West transferred with three hearts. In three spades, East lost only two hearts and one club.
At nine tables, East opened one no-trump, and West transferred into spades. Now East should have jumped to three spades to show four-card support, a maximum and a doubleton somewhere, but no one did.
At our table, I opened one diamond, of course! South overcalled two clubs without the usual six-card suit. He succeeded in stopping us from finding our spade fit, but it was a Pyrrhic victory.
I won with the spade ace and returned the spade jack. South ruffed and played the club queen. When I led another spade, South ruffed again, took the heart king and ace, and played a third heart. I erred by not ruffing, so declarer won with his queen and led the club jack to my ace. We took two spade tricks, South peeling diamonds. My partner cashed the heart jack and had a trump trick to come for down two.
Plus 200 was worth 83.3%, but if they had been nonvulnerable, plus 100 would have given us only 6.7%!
