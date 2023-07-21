“As you are quickly becoming aware,” said the Senior Life Master to his Saturday morning students, “it is rarely possible to use the words ‘always’ and ‘never’ when discussing bridge.
“Are there any examples? Well, to establish a trick in a suit, it is almost always right to lead toward the honors. And another play that is usually a winner is highlighted in my first deal.”
The students looked at the North-South hands on the first sheet of the notes that the SLM had distributed.
You are in six hearts (he proceeded). West leads a low spade to East’s jack and your ace. What is your plan of campaign?
The SLM paused for a few moments. South pushed into the slam (he continued) because North had not used the three-club double negative to show a useless hand.
South was faced with two losers, his low spade and the club ace. South needed some good fortune — and he got it. First, South was lucky that West didn’t find a trump lead. At trick two, South played his diamond to dummy’s ace. Then he called for the club jack. However, East correctly won with the ace and persevered with the spade nine. South won with the king and cashed his two club winners, discarding dummy’s two spade losers. Next South carefully ruffed his spade three with dummy’s heart nine. South was lucky for the second time when East couldn’t overruff with the 10. South drew trumps and claimed.
If you can take a ruff in the shorter trump hand, which will usually be the dummy, it is virtually certain to be the right play.
