bridge 7-22
Buy Now

“As you are quickly becoming aware,” said the Senior Life Master to his Saturday morning students, “it is rarely possible to use the words ‘always’ and ‘never’ when discussing bridge.

“Are there any examples? Well, to establish a trick in a suit, it is almost always right to lead toward the honors. And another play that is usually a winner is highlighted in my first deal.”

0
0
0
0
0