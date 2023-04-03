It is curiously difficult to edit your own work. Slip-ups sneak through unspotted. In contrast, when a good editor reads someone else’s copy, errors are as conspicuous as a bikini-clad woman in a mid-East bazaar.
Take today’s deal, for example. South’s opening bid showed six or more clubs and 12-16 high-card points. West’s three-club cue-bid promised a long major two-suiter. South’s five clubs was an each-way bet. Perhaps it would make; perhaps it would be a good sacrifice.
After a spade to his king, declarer seemed to have no problems. He could discard his diamond loser on dummy’s spade ace, and with the heart ace marked in the West hand, there appeared to be only two losers: one heart and one club. However, South was worried, especially after the (debatable) double, that East held all three trumps. So, the reporter explained, declarer wanted to play a trump from dummy toward his hand.
South led a heart. West went in with the ace and switched to his singleton diamond. Declarer won in hand, played a heart to dummy’s king and led a club to his jack. Disaster! West won with the king and played a heart, East overruffing the dummy to defeat the contract.
The writer missed that at trick two, South should have led the club jack from his hand. If East had all of the trumps, declarer could have gotten into the dummy and picked up East’s remaining honor before any risk of a heart overruff. When trumps proved to be 2-1, South would have simply drawn the last trump when he regained the lead.
