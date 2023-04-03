4-4 bridge
Buy Now

It is curiously difficult to edit your own work. Slip-ups sneak through unspotted. In contrast, when a good editor reads someone else’s copy, errors are as conspicuous as a bikini-clad woman in a mid-East bazaar.

Take today’s deal, for example. South’s opening bid showed six or more clubs and 12-16 high-card points. West’s three-club cue-bid promised a long major two-suiter. South’s five clubs was an each-way bet. Perhaps it would make; perhaps it would be a good sacrifice.

0
0
0
0
0