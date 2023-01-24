bridge 1-25
It is a question that has been asked at least a zillion times: You have an eight- or nine-card major-suit fit but two balanced hands; when should you play in no-trump and when in the major?

There is no simple answer, but in general you play in the suit when your values are minimal, in no-trump when you have points to spare for your contract and all suits well held.

