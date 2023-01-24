It is a question that has been asked at least a zillion times: You have an eight- or nine-card major-suit fit but two balanced hands; when should you play in no-trump and when in the major?
There is no simple answer, but in general you play in the suit when your values are minimal, in no-trump when you have points to spare for your contract and all suits well held.
The advantage of the suit contract is that — hopefully — you exercise trump control. The plus in no-trump is that you may have another source of tricks available when a bad trump break would kill the suit contract.
In the auction of this deal from a duplicate, four clubs and four diamonds were control-bids. South used Roman Key Card Blackwood to learn that the spade queen was missing. He then did well to select six no-trump as the final contract.
Almost every South was in six spades. Most of them were nervous that the opening heart lead was a singleton, so they immediately cashed the spade ace. Now there were two unavoidable trump losers.
In six no-trump, there was no risk of a ruff, so the declarer could try a safety play in spades. After winning trick one, he led a low spade toward dummy and, when West played the five, he inserted the 10. Here, the spade 10 took the trick, and declarer claimed, conceding one spade trick to West. If the spade 10 had lost, the two extant spades would have fallen under the king and ace. South’s contract was assured.
