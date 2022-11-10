Bridge is full of adages, but the trouble -- and fascination -- with the game is that there are so many deals that are exceptions to the rules. However, there is one play technique that works all the time -- unless (sorry!) you don't have the entries to carry it out.
This universal truth is to lead toward, not away from, honor combinations.
Against three no-trump, West leads the club king, and East signals encouragement with the nine. How should South plan the play?
North probably should have overcalled one no-trump, but his weak hearts and four-card spade suit persuaded him to double. Still, he was lucky that South did not advance with two clubs. South actually was halfway between one no-trump and two no-trump, but those good spot cards persuaded him to upgrade.
From the bidding, declarer knows that West has almost all of the missing strength, including the heart king and spade ace. Therefore, he ducks the first club trick, but when West continues with the club two to his partner's jack, South wins with the ace. (He could duck again, planning, if East shifts to a heart, to win immediately with his ace.)
Next, declarer leads a low spade toward dummy, putting up the queen if West plays low. South returns to his hand with a diamond to the jack for the lead of a second low spade. Here, West has to play the ace on thin air, giving declarer three spade tricks. West can cash his clubs, but declarer discards heart losers and claims the balance. His nine tricks are three spades, one heart, four diamonds and one club.
