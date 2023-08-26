We lose almost an hour of daylight in August. Use the extra darkness to discuss the bidding and play of this deal with your partner. What do you think of the auction, and how should South play in four hearts after the first trick goes club jack, four, three, queen?
The auction was almost “After you,” “No, after you.” West should have bid two or three spades on the second round, despite an apparently worthless diamond king. North ought not to have bid three hearts without a fourth trump. Finally, South bid four hearts because it is fun making a game when the opponents could have passed you out in a partscore. West was really regretting his three-spade bid.
At one table, South, after winning the first trick with the club queen, drew trumps. However, now he was stuck in the dummy. The only way home was to lead a low diamond and play East for royal-doubleton. When declarer crossed to the club ace and took a diamond finesse, East won and cashed two spades and the club king.
South should take a diamond finesse at trick two. It loses, and East, say, returns a club. Declarer wins with his ace and takes a second diamond finesse — whew, it wins. Then South can draw trumps and claim an overtrick.
If East plays his two top spades when in with the diamond queen, declarer ruffs, cashes the two remaining top trumps, crosses to the club ace, removes East’s third heart and takes a second diamond finesse.
