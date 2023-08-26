bridge 8-28
We lose almost an hour of daylight in August. Use the extra darkness to discuss the bidding and play of this deal with your partner. What do you think of the auction, and how should South play in four hearts after the first trick goes club jack, four, three, queen?

The auction was almost “After you,” “No, after you.” West should have bid two or three spades on the second round, despite an apparently worthless diamond king. North ought not to have bid three hearts without a fourth trump. Finally, South bid four hearts because it is fun making a game when the opponents could have passed you out in a partscore. West was really regretting his three-spade bid.

