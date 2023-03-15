At the bridge table, talk is informative, but at times silence is even more revealing. Where is the key quiet on today’s deal?
In the auction, South’s one-spade response guaranteed at least five spades. With only four, he would have made a negative double.
Against four spades, West leads the heart seven: two, queen, six. East cashes the heart king and continues with the heart ace. After declarer follows suit with the four, how should West defend?
East-West have three tricks in. Might the fourth trick be the diamond ace in East’s hand? No, because East passed as dealer — the key quiet — and has produced 9 points in hearts.
Should South signal for a diamond switch? He should know that won’t work, as declarer has 10 top tricks: five spades, one diamond and four clubs.
West might be tempted to ruff the heart ace and try to give his partner a diamond ruff. If so, he is insulting his partner. With a diamond void, East would have given a suit-preference signal by playing his hearts in descending order: ace, king, queen. (No, with a diamond void he shouldn’t lead a low heart on the third round. What if West is void in trumps and holds the diamond ace?)
West should discard a discouraging diamond three. Hopefully East will get the message and lead a fourth heart. West ruffs with the spade jack, forcing dummy to overruff. If it is his lucky day, this will effect an uppercut, promoting partner’s spade 10 as the setting trick.
