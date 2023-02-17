“I hate the cold of winter,” grumbled the Senior Life Master.
“Why don’t you migrate to Florida?” asked someone.
I will answer that question for you, young man (began the SLM). Here, look at this deal. Some 40 years ago, I had gone to Florida for a couple of weeks in February. On the beach one day, I met a truly beautiful young woman, Blanche Sandys. You can imagine my feelings when I discovered she was a keen bridge player and would have a game with me at the local club.
However, it turned out that her ambition was much greater than her ability. She gave us one bad result after another. That deal was the final straw. She did well not to pass out seven spades, but in seven no-trump Blanche won the first trick with the diamond jack, cashed the spade king and played a second spade to my ace almost before I had had a chance to write down the contract in my scorecard. When the spades broke 3-1, she couldn’t recover.
As you have noticed, I am sure, she should have played a spade to the ace and a spade back to her king. If they break 2-2, she claims. However, when they split 3-1, she must fall back on the clubs. She plays a club to dummy’s jack, cashes the king, returns to hand with a diamond and takes the club ace. When they divide 3-3, she has 13 tricks.
Much as I was physically attracted to Blanche, I knew we couldn’t be bridge partners for life. I returned north with so much pain in my heart that I determined never again to winter in Florida.
