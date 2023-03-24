Sometimes one defender will be able to administer the killing blow unaided. More often, though, defeating a contract requires careful cooperation between both defenders. Such cooperation requires good signaling plus, of course, partners who actually watch each other’s cards!
In three no-trump, declarer wins the diamond lead in hand with the king, leaving East in doubt about the location of the ace. South plays a spade to the queen and runs the club queen.
After winning with the king, West can see the need for urgency. If he continues diamonds, he knows declarer will sprint for home with three spades, two diamonds and four clubs. East is marked with the heart ace, and the defenders are in a position to cash four heart tricks immediately.
However, is the position so clear to East? After winning with the ace of hearts, will he definitely return a heart? Maybe West started with A-7-6-5-4 in diamonds, in which case the killing defense is to push the diamond jack through South’s queen. How does East know?
The answer depends upon the actual heart card that West leads. If he shifts to his lowest spot, he is expressing the desire to have that suit returned, whereas if he leads a high spot, he is indicating no interest in that suit and a preference for his original suit to be returned.
Here, West switches to the heart two, and East should return a heart. However, with A-7-6-5-4 of diamonds, West would lead a high heart and East should know to switch back to the diamond jack.
