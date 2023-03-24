bridge 3-25
Buy Now

Sometimes one defender will be able to administer the killing blow unaided. More often, though, defeating a contract requires careful cooperation between both defenders. Such cooperation requires good signaling plus, of course, partners who actually watch each other’s cards!

In three no-trump, declarer wins the diamond lead in hand with the king, leaving East in doubt about the location of the ace. South plays a spade to the queen and runs the club queen.

0
0
0
0
0