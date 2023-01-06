1-7 bridge
There are days when you wish you had stayed in bed. You bid to excellent contracts, but the cards lie so badly that you fail to make them. On other days, you seem to fly in the face of adversity, finding silver linings to every black cloud.

When North made a transfer bid, South’s jump to three spades — a superaccept — showed four spades, a maximum and a doubleton somewhere. North then used Roman Key Card Blackwood to learn that his partner had the other two aces but did not have the spade queen. (South would have bid five spades with two key cards and the trump queen.) So, North settled for six spades. How should South have played after West led a low club?

