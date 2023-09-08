There are certain declarer-play techniques that are often overlooked. Today’s deal features one of them. How should South play in seven spades after West leads the diamond king to dummy’s ace?
After North described game-forcing values with three-card spade support, South used 14-30 Roman Key Card Blackwood to learn that his partner had three aces (key cards). He then jumped to seven spades.
The unimaginative declarer who doesn’t count his tricks or look for alternative lines of play quickly concludes that he needs the club finesse to work. If it does, he feels vindicated; if it loses, he complains that he never gets a break.
A more perceptive declarer, who knows that a finesse is only a 50-50 proposition, will look for something better. Since dummy’s trumps are so strong, he considers a dummy reversal. He sees that if the opposing spades divide 3-2, which will happen more than two-thirds of the time, he won’t need a finesse.
South cashes the spade 10 to check that the trumps aren’t 5-0. Then he ruffs a diamond in hand and plays a spade to dummy’s jack. If the trumps split 4-1, declarer must hope that West holds the club king. However, when both opponents follow suit, the play continues: diamond ruff in hand, heart to dummy’s 10, third diamond ruff in hand, a club to the ace, draw the last trump (discarding the club seven from hand) and run the heart suit.
South takes three spades, five hearts, one diamond, one club and those three diamond ruffs.
