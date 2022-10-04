As we saw yesterday, normally, when you are the declarer, you try to keep your cards hidden from the defenders. You don’t want them to be able to read your hand. However, once in a while there are times when you want a defender to be aware that you hold a particular card.
On today’s deal, South was the late Bobby Slavenburg, a Dutchman who won the World Open Pairs title in 1966 with Hans Kreijns. He was a highly imaginative player.
It isn’t clear why Slavenburg opened one club rather than one diamond. (He was out of range for one no-trump.) Over West’s takeout double, North made a preemptive three-club raise. South’s bid of three no-trump, though debatable, was predictable.
West led the spade king. When the dummy came down, Slavenburg immediately noticed the potential blockage in the club suit. It would run only if the queen were a singleton: an a priori probability of just over 12%. Slavenburg wondered if he could improve his odds, making the contract against a 2-2 club split: a 40% chance.
When West continued with the spade queen at trick two, Slavenburg dropped the jack. No longer having to worry that South held jack-fourth in spades, West greedily cashed his other two spade tricks. Slavenburg immediately discarded a club. When the clubs did divide 2-2, Slavenburg made his contract.
That was a nice play, but when South followed to the third spade, West should have scented a stratagem. If South wanted spades continued, it had to be better for the defense to lead another suit. If West had switched to a red suit at trick four, the contract would have been defeated.
