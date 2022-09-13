Dick Cavett quipped, “If your parents never had children, chances are you won’t, either.”
Well, children — and adults — what chances do you have to make three no-trump on today’s deal? West leads the spade king and continues with the spade 10 when you duck. East follows once and then discards a low heart.
North might have used Stayman, but his spades were poor, and he knew that if he did not locate a 4-4 spade fit, he had given the defenders free information about declarer’s hand.
South saw that he had eight top tricks. If clubs were 3-3, that suit would provide a ninth winner. However, a 3-3 split was unlikely, and could declarer lose a club trick without West gaining the lead to cash his spade winners?
It seemed better to try for three diamond tricks — but how?
The right play is low to dummy’s nine, hoping West has honor-doubleton or -tripleton. However, then South saw that he might have a chance to try both minors. At trick three, he led the club 10. If West had covered, declarer would have won on the board, crossed to his hand with a heart and played a diamond to the nine. Here, though, West did not cover, so South ran the club 10 to East.
Back came another heart. South won, played a diamond to the ace, returned a heart to his hand and took dummy’s diamond king. He claimed when the jack dropped. However, if that break had been bad, declarer still had 3-3 clubs available.
